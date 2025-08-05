Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 2nd

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, and Joby Aviation are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transportation services. Buying these equities gives investors partial ownership in airlines and exposes them to industry-specific risks such as fluctuating fuel prices, regulatory changes, labor costs, and shifts in passenger demand. Their performance often reflects broader economic cycles, travel trends, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.22. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,077.96 and a beta of 1.06.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,518,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,675,848. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

NYSE JOBY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,881,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,785,168. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.51. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

