Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$70.03 and last traded at C$70.18. 1,447,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,397,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

