Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,900 Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a P/E ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Green Dot Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.36. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $112,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 253,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,529. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Northland Securities raised Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Dot

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.