Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 58,031 Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,031 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 600,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Iamgold Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.70 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.