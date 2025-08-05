Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ally Financial by 125.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ally Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

