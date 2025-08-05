Alpha Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

