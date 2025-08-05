Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.39.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

