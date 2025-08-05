Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 25,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 3,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a market cap of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

