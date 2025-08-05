Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.50 and traded as high as C$29.46. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$29.38, with a volume of 170,758 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

About Altius Minerals

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.54.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

