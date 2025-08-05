Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,416,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 172,825 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $269,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

