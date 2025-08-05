American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

American Bank Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.50. 8,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 763% from the average session volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.
American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.
American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
