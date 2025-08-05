American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

American Bank Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.50. 8,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 763% from the average session volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

American Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.

American Bank Dividend Announcement

About American Bank

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 377.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. American Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

