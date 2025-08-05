Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 20,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Stock Up 7.7%

The company has a market cap of $73.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.

About Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Growth Opportunities ETF (CNBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global stocks related to cannabis and hemp. The fund also invests in derivatives with similar characteristics. CNBS was launched on Jul 23, 2019 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.