Analysts Offer Predictions for FCF Q3 Earnings

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCF. Wall Street Zen raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, Director Todd D. Brice purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,945. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

