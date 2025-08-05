Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $8.75

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 248.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 15,671,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171,063 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,245,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 728,828 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,257,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 723,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 737.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

