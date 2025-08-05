Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$65.78

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPX shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

CPX stock opened at C$56.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$41.87 and a 12-month high of C$68.73. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.04.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.63, for a total value of C$51,590.14. Also, Senior Officer Jason Daniel Comandante sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.95, for a total transaction of C$105,900.00. Insiders have sold 8,672 shares of company stock valued at $460,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

