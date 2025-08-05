Analysts Set EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) PT at $605.33

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $605.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $570.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock opened at $628.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.56.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

