Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Group FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2025

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIBFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.02.

CGI Group Stock Performance

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

