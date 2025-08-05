Analysts Set Expectations for Dexterra Group Q3 Earnings

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$9.55 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.70 and a 52-week high of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.40. The stock has a market cap of C$607.76 million, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Dexterra Group

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Litchfield sold 18,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$160,564.28. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

