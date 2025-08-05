Analysts Set Expectations for FFWM Q3 Earnings

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFWM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.00. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,386,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 774,844 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 4,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 417,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

