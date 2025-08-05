Analysts Set Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $37.80

Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3,049.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 394,670 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 379,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 316,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

