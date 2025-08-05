Analysts Set Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) PT at $45.80

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

HESM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream Partners

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 840.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of HESM opened at $43.14 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.19%.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

