Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $254.00

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $220.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

