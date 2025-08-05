Analysts Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $42.33

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get NMI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. NMI has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $71,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,886,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,174,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 544,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,524 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.