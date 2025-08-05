Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $118.61

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.6111.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKTA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 155.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.