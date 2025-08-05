Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $50.64

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.6429.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price target on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 367,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. This trade represents a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,240. The trade was a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,618,474 shares of company stock worth $108,951,133. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IOT opened at $37.62 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

