Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) PT at C$18.78

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.78.

TA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TA

TransAlta Trading Up 2.5%

TransAlta Company Profile

TSE:TA opened at C$17.08 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.43 and a 12 month high of C$21.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.