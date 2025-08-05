Analyzing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and BTC Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 3 4 3 3.00 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $15.6429, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $1.60 billion 4.51 $741.06 million $1.55 9.09 BTC Digital $11.68 million 1.78 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and BTC Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blue Owl Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital 39.42% 11.72% 4.99% BTC Digital -24.34% -9.68% -8.40%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of 5.05, indicating that its stock price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats BTC Digital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market and upper middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment. It seeks to invest in investments with maturities typically between three and ten years. It seeks to make investments generally ranging in size between $20 million and $250 million.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.