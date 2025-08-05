Analyzing Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carnival and Vail Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $25.02 billion 1.39 $1.92 billion $1.85 16.07 Vail Resorts $2.89 billion 1.91 $230.40 million $7.82 18.98

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Vail Resorts. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Carnival has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carnival and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 7 13 0 2.65 Vail Resorts 1 6 3 0 2.20

Carnival presently has a consensus price target of $30.7059, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $187.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Carnival.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 9.72% 27.88% 5.20% Vail Resorts 9.81% 30.25% 5.13%

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations segment consists of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

