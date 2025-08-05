Analyzing Hyperion DeFi (HYPD) and Its Competitors

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) is one of 422 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hyperion DeFi to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperion DeFi $60,000.00 -$49.82 million -0.11 Hyperion DeFi Competitors $155.98 million -$11.44 million -59.00

Hyperion DeFi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperion DeFi. Hyperion DeFi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperion DeFi -62,238.41% N/A -316.90% Hyperion DeFi Competitors -14,816.17% 40.80% -32.07%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hyperion DeFi has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperion DeFi’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hyperion DeFi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperion DeFi 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hyperion DeFi Competitors 859 2224 4769 58 2.51

Hyperion DeFi presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 68.20%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 33.25%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperion DeFi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Hyperion DeFi competitors beat Hyperion DeFi on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hyperion DeFi

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

