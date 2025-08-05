Analyzing Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and SpartanNash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 0.00 SpartanNash 0 2 0 0 2.00

SpartanNash has a consensus price target of $18.45, indicating a potential downside of 30.46%. Given SpartanNash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SpartanNash pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SpartanNash pays out -275.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SpartanNash has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. SpartanNash is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpartanNash has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SpartanNash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and SpartanNash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 3.18% 23.27% 6.28% SpartanNash -0.11% 8.26% 2.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and SpartanNash”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.24 billion 0.69 $33.94 million $1.78 21.01 SpartanNash $9.65 billion 0.09 $300,000.00 ($0.32) -82.91

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpartanNash. SpartanNash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats SpartanNash on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide name-brand supplements, as well as private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers; and books and handouts. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark, as well as Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and Health Hotline trademarks. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment offers various support services to independent retailers. The Retail segment operates retail stores, fuel centers, and pharmacies primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Forest Hills Foods, Dillonvale IGA, and Fresh City Market. It supplies private brand products to military commissaries. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

