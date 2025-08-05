Analyzing Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) & J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J.Jill and Tilly’s”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $610.86 million 0.40 $39.48 million $2.24 7.06 Tilly’s $569.45 million 0.09 -$46.23 million ($1.62) -1.03

Profitability

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Tilly’s. Tilly’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J.Jill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares J.Jill and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill 5.72% 46.94% 11.63% Tilly’s -8.69% -46.32% -13.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Tilly’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for J.Jill and Tilly’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tilly’s 0 2 0 0 2.00

J.Jill currently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Tilly’s has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.25%. Given J.Jill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Tilly’s.

Risk and Volatility

J.Jill has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J.Jill beats Tilly’s on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

