Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,900 shares, anincreaseof171.4% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.0 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. Andritz has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $71.25.
Andritz Company Profile
