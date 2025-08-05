Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,900 shares, anincreaseof171.4% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. Andritz has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Andritz Company Profile

Further Reading

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

