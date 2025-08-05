Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $33.01 on Monday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

