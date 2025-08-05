Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.090–0.030 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 55.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 11,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $218,236.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,490. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,733,268.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,263 shares of company stock worth $787,050. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

