Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE APTV opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $75.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 242.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,247,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,934,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,085,000 after acquiring an additional 570,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 53.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,515,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,404,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 266,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

