Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Archer Aviation traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 11,282,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,045,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 3.08.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
