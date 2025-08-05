Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Archrock by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 275,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Archrock’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

