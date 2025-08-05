argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stake Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in argenex were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.81.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $690.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $573.16 and its 200-day moving average is $596.64. argenex SE has a 52-week low of $475.65 and a 52-week high of $691.02. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

