Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

ARIS opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. Analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 36.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7,114.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

