Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $322.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $345.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $284.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $274.25 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

