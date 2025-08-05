Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – August 2nd

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide services based on AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing or computer vision. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapid growth and innovation driving the AI industry. Performance in this segment often hinges on advances in data analytics, research breakthroughs and the ability to monetize AI-driven solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,774,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,665,812. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $7.48 on Friday, hitting $250.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,643,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.19. 12,700,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

