Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Trading Up 0% Following Dividend Announcement

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $268.72 and last traded at $267.35. 17,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 52,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $2.81 per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Ashtead Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

