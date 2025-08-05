Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000.

Shares of JPME opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $361.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

