Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) by 314.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

EQIN opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82.

The Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (EQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental selection process with an exclusionary screen for ESG risk. EQIN was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is issued by Columbia Threadneedle.

