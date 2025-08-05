Assetmark Inc. Buys 13 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $949.76 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $736.75 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,054.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,230.68.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

