Assetmark Inc. Buys 363 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 166.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Meritage Homes by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Meritage Homes by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 54,324 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,872. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

