Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $209,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $47,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $16,753,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $8,748,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $7,441,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

MRP stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $248,150.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adil Pasha purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

