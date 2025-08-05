Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $574.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.03 and a 200 day moving average of $554.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

