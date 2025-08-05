Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. American States Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

