Assetmark Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CLB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 0.2%

CLB stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $494.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.